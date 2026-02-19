American Cancer Society | 2/19/26

Southern Nevada’s philanthropic leaders will unite February 28 from 6–10 p.m. for the 2026 Game Changer Gala benefiting the American Cancer Society.

Held at the stunning Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, this year’s theme — “Knocking Out Cancer: Every punch counts. Every dollar fights back.” — promises an unforgettable evening of fine dining, live entertainment, and powerful mission moments.

The evening will honor 12 exceptional community leaders, including 2026 Game Changer Paul Steelman, owner of Steelman Partners. Join the fight to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.