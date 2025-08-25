American Academy of Family Physicians | 8/25/25

Childhood vaccination rates are on the decline, with the number of fully vaccinated kindergartners dropping nearly 2.5% since 2020. Many parents today have never lived in a time before vaccines, which can lead to skepticism about their necessity. Board Certified Family Physician Dr. Diana Howard says vaccines save lives, and parents hold the power to protect their children now.

Dr. Howard emphasizes that family physicians are the best resource for families with questions. They can provide science-based information tailored to each family member’s needs, conditions, and age. She encourages parents to make an appointment, get accurate answers, and stay up-to-date on vital vaccines like MMR. For more information, visit FamilyDoctor.org .

This segment is paid for by American Academy of Family Physicians