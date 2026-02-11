America First Credit Union | Stick to the Rules | 2/11/26

Hockey is a game of constant motion, and line changes happen in seconds — but if the timing is off, it’s an instant penalty. “Too Many Men on the Ice” is called when a player jumps into the play before the teammate they’re replacing is fully off the ice. It might look harmless, but that extra skater creates an unfair advantage and officials catch it fast. The Vegas Golden Knights show fans how precise, clean changes keep the game flowing and prevent costly mistakes. One mistimed step over the boards can mean two minutes in the box and a power play for the other team.

