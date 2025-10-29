America First Credit Union - Stick to the Rules| 10/29/25

Ever seen a goal waved off during a Vegas Golden Knights game and wondered why? The goal crease is a protected area in front of the net where opposing players aren’t allowed to interfere with the goalie. If a player enters the crease and disrupts the goalie’s ability to make a save, any resulting goal can be disallowed. The Golden Knights break down this key rule so fans can better understand the calls that keep the game safe and fair. Catch all the action live at T-Mobile Arena or on The Spot Vegas 34 — and remember, respect the crease and GO KNIGHTS GO!

