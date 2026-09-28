America First Credit Union | 9/28/26

The Vegas Golden Knights are celebrating their 10th season, and America First Credit Union is giving fans a new way to show their Golden Knights pride! As a founding partner of the team since 2017 and its official credit union, America First is marking the milestone with a new co-branded VGK Visa debit card.

Dave Nellis, Director of Public Relations for America First Credit Union, joined us to introduce the new card and celebrate the longstanding partnership. The card allows members to carry their love for the Golden Knights wherever they go while enjoying the benefits of America First membership. It's another way for two longtime community partners to celebrate a decade of hockey in Las Vegas.

This segment is paid for by America First Credit Union