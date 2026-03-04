America First Credit Union | 3/4/26

Icing might seem simple, but there’s more to it than just sending the puck down the ice. A clean icing call happens when a player shoots the puck from behind the center red line and it crosses the opposing goal line untouched. However, officials can wave it off if the defending team could have played the puck or if it’s part of a penalty kill situation. Under NHL hybrid icing rules, linesmen judge which player would reach the puck first to prevent dangerous collisions. The Vegas Golden Knights break down how these split-second decisions are made and why player safety remains a top priority. Understanding icing helps fans better follow momentum swings and strategy at T-Mobile Arena or while watching on The Spot Vegas 34.

