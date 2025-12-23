America First Credit Union |12/23/25

America First Charitable Foundation and the VGK Foundation teamed up for a holiday-season giveback at Wing & Lilly Fong Elementary School, supporting students and educators with both funding and hands-on assistance. The visit included a $25,000 donation to help address educational needs across the school community.

As part of the event, every kindergartener received a new pair of shoes through the Warm the Soles program, designed to provide comfort, confidence, and stability for students in need.

The morning also featured a storytime experience that added a festive touch, highlighting the foundations’ shared mission to support local schools and uplift students during the holiday season.

