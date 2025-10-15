Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
America First Credit Union | 10/15/25

VGK Defenseman Ben Hutton, and the Vegas Golden Knights break down one of hockey’s most critical moments — the faceoff — and how it sets the tone for every play on the ice.
Puck Drop Power: Learning Hockey Faceoffs
Every Vegas Golden Knights game begins the same way — with a faceoff. But there’s more to this move than meets the eye. A faceoff happens when the puck is dropped between two opposing players, signaling the start or restart of play after a stoppage. It’s all about quick reflexes, timing, and control — skills that can shift momentum in seconds. Thanks to Ben Hutton and the Golden Knights, fans are getting an inside look at how mastering the faceoff can make all the difference at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the Knights in action at the Fortress on The Spot Vegas 34. Check local listings for game times and GO KNIGHTS GO!

