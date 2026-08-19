America First Charitable Foundation | 8/19/26

A diaper may seem like a small thing, but for families facing financial hardship, it can mean one less impossible choice. America First Charitable Foundation celebrated its 4th Annual Diaper Drive, helping provide this basic necessity to thousands of disadvantaged families throughout the community.

Community members donated new, unopened diapers at any America First branch or made a monetary donation to support the effort. Those donations can have an immediate impact, helping babies stay clean, dry, and healthy while giving parents the support they need to maintain childcare, work, and stability.

This segment is paid for by the America First Charitable Foundation