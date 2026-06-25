Amazon Web Services | 6/25/26

Technology is making it easier than ever for everyday people to start businesses. Side hustles are evolving into startups, and more first-time founders are launching companies without traditional technical backgrounds.

In this special package, Deap Ubhi, Global Head of Technology for Startups at Amazon Web Services, explains how artificial intelligence is reshaping entrepreneurship by allowing anyone to build and create using simple, natural language. Ubhi also shares how new tools from AWS are helping founders access resources, guidance, and support to scale their ideas faster.

As AI continues to evolve, the barrier to entry for starting a business is lower than ever, opening the door for a new wave of innovation.

This segment is paid for by Amazon Web Services