Amas Tenumah | 1/21/26

As AI-powered bots take over customer service, author Amas Tenumah says frustration isn’t a flaw — it’s part of the system. In his new book, HOLD: The Suffering Economy of Customer Service, Tenumah explains how automated systems are often designed to wear customers down until they quit.

Drawing from years spent building customer service operations for Fortune 500 companies, he now flips the script.He shares insider strategies to get past the bots, reach real help faster, and reclaim power as a customer.

In today’s automated world, knowing how the system works may be the most valuable tool you have.