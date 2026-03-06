AlzInColor | 3/6/26

Memory and thinking issues that come with age can seem small at first, but for some, they progress over time, making early attention to brain health crucial. Dr. Fayron Epps, a dementia care expert, emphasizes that awareness is key, particularly in communities of color, where many families may not realize the risks. Through the AlzInColor campaign, Dr. Epps explains how individuals can learn more about brain health, access local resources, and better understand the prevalence of dementia across different regions. This initiative aims to educate and empower communities so families can start conversations about cognitive health before symptoms appear.

