Alt-Rock Band NewSlang Returns to Studio | 4/10/26

We welcomed back rising alt-rock band NewSlang, a dynamic four-piece made up of Phillip Seaton, Justin Truitt, Andrew Morris, and Matthew Graham. The group delivered an electrifying in-studio performance of their latest release, Don't Mind, showcasing their signature sound and growing momentum in the music scene.

The band also shared what’s next, with upcoming live shows at Harvard and Stone on April 30 and the Rooftop Terrace on Dean Martin in Las Vegas on May 9. With high-energy performances and a dedicated fanbase, NewSlang continues to build buzz as a must-watch act on the alt-rock scene.