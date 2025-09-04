Allergen Aesthetics | 9/4/25

Despite the growing popularity of aesthetic treatments, misinformation about fillers spreads quickly across social media and pop culture. Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, released the first-of-its-kind Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Fillers Report to provide fact-based information for both consumers and healthcare professionals.

Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Emily Hu joins the conversation to separate fact from fiction, explaining what hyaluronic acid fillers really do, how they work, and what to know before considering treatment. This resource aims to empower people with accurate knowledge so they can make informed choices about aesthetic procedures safely and confidently.

