Allergan Aesthetics | 1/15/25

Struggling with stubborn fat that won’t budge despite diet and exercise?

CoolSculpting® Elite offers a non-invasive solution to help contour your body and boost your confidence.

Michelle Welch, RN at CoolSpa by Aethos and Allergan Medical Institute Clinical Training Manager, explains how this innovative treatment works.

Joined by CoolSculpting® Elite patient StaiSean Lyew, Michelle shares real insights into the treatment's effectiveness and safety.

With CoolMonth in full swing, there’s no better time to explore this revolutionary body contouring option. Say goodbye to frustration and hello to results!

For more information, visit: Alle.com/Sweeps/CoolMonth.

This segment is paid for by Allergan Aesthetics