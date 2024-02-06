Allegiant Stadium | 2/6/24

Are you ready for Super Bowl LVIII? Here to help you get prepared for the big game is Morning Blend host Elliott Bambrough. He's giving you a peek inside Allegiant Stadium prior to the big game!
Posted at 11:42 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 14:42:58-05
