All Sports Reunion Golf Invitational | 9/12/25

On October 12–13, 2025, the greens of Lake Las Vegas will be filled with legends and leaders for the All Sports Reunion: Legends & Executives Golf Invitational. The event opens with a VIP Jazz Reception before players hit the course for challenges like putting contests and hole-in-one shoot-outs, all adding excitement to the weekend. Beyond the competition, the invitational is about connection—bringing together athletes and executives who share a commitment to uplifting the community.

Proceeds benefit organizations making a real impact, including First Tee, the National College Resources Foundation, and the HollyRod Foundation. With a focus on youth development, education, health advocacy, and support for underserved families, this event transforms the game of golf into a force for good. It’s legacy, leadership, and philanthropy—all rolled into one unforgettable weekend on the course.

