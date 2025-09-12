Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

All Sports Reunion Golf Invitational | 9/12/25

Sports icons and business leaders are coming together for the All Sports Reunion: Legends &amp; Executives Golf Invitational.
Legends Tee Off: The All Sports Reunion Golf Invitational
Posted

On October 12–13, 2025, the greens of Lake Las Vegas will be filled with legends and leaders for the All Sports Reunion: Legends & Executives Golf Invitational. The event opens with a VIP Jazz Reception before players hit the course for challenges like putting contests and hole-in-one shoot-outs, all adding excitement to the weekend. Beyond the competition, the invitational is about connection—bringing together athletes and executives who share a commitment to uplifting the community.

Proceeds benefit organizations making a real impact, including First Tee, the National College Resources Foundation, and the HollyRod Foundation. With a focus on youth development, education, health advocacy, and support for underserved families, this event transforms the game of golf into a force for good. It’s legacy, leadership, and philanthropy—all rolled into one unforgettable weekend on the course.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo