Alex Mavros Group, LLC | 5/19/26

The Las Vegas real estate market continues to shift, and REALTOR Alex Mavros from LIFE Realty District joined us to explain what buyers and sellers should expect right now. From pricing trends and available inventory to the impact of interest rates, Alex shared insight into how today’s market compares to previous years and why preparation is key before making a move.

Alex also discussed the importance of working with experienced professionals who understand the local market and can help guide clients through changing conditions. Beyond real estate, the conversation highlighted the value of community involvement and the role local businesses and professionals play in giving back throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

This segment was paid for by Alex Mavros Group, LLC