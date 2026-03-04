Alex Mavros | 702property | LIFE Realty | 3/4/26

Las Vegas real estate is always evolving, and Realtor Alex Mavros with LIFE Realty District is breaking down what buyers and sellers need to know right now. Are we in a buyer’s market or a seller’s market? Alex explains how current interest rates and available inventory are shaping negotiations, pricing, and timelines across the valley. He also shares why it’s never too early to speak with a Realtor, even in the planning stages, to build a smart strategy. For homeowners preparing to sell and relocate, Alex outlines key steps to maximize value, prepare the property, and time the move for the smoothest and most profitable transition possible.

This segment is paid for by Alex Mavros,702property, LIFE Realty