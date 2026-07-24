Alcon | 7/24/26

As families get ready for a new school year, eye care professionals are encouraging parents to make comprehensive eye exams part of their back-to-school routine. While school supplies and new clothes often top the list, many children and teens may be dealing with vision issues that can impact learning without obvious symptoms. Optometrist Dr. Amanda Nanasy explains why annual eye exams are important for helping students perform their best in the classroom and discusses some of the subtle warning signs parents should watch for. She also shares how contact lenses can be a great option for active kids and student-athletes, helping them see clearly while participating in sports and other activities.

This segment is paid for by Alcon