Alcon | 2/5/26

New Year, New You isn’t just about hitting the gym or setting fresh goals—it’s also the ideal time to take a closer look at your vision and overall eye health. According to optometrist Dr. Aaron M. Luekenga, the start of the year is a natural reset, making it a perfect moment to schedule that all-important eye exam.

He encourages patients to be honest with their doctors about their vision needs and daily routines so they can find the best solutions. Dr. Luekenga also recommends learning about newer, more comfortable contact lens options that are designed to be easy to wear, easy to handle, and easy on the budget.

