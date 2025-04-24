Watch Now
AIDS Walk Las Vegas | 4/24/25

The 35th Annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas is almost here! Join hundreds of participants on April 27 to raise funds for AFAN and help support Southern Nevadans affected by HIV/AIDS.
The AIDS Walk Las Vegas, hosted by Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN), will take place at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, April 27. The event kicks off with a pre-walk festival and resource fair at 9 a.m., followed by the walk at 10 a.m. Legendary entertainers Penn & Teller will serve as grand marshals for the 24th consecutive year, and local performer Brett Pruneau will open the day with the national anthem.

Participants raising $50 or more will receive exclusive AIDS Walk swag, and those who raise $100 will get tickets to see Penn & Teller at the Rio Hotel & Casino. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference!

Support AFAN by dining at any Lazy Dog restaurant from April 27 to May 7—mention the event to have a portion of your bill donated to this incredible cause.

