After-School All-Stars Las Vegas | 8/25/26

After-School All-Stars Las Vegas provides free after-school programs designed to keep kids safe, support academic success and help students build skills for life. The program currently serves approximately 2,000 elementary and middle school students each day at 15 schools across the community, with fundraising helping keep these programs free for families.

We learned more about the organization's upcoming 4th Annual Lip Sync Showdown, presented by Wynn Resorts and Playstudios. Local corporate teams will take the stage and compete for the title of 2026 Las Vegas Lip Sync Champions, all while raising money for After-School All-Stars. The event takes place October 5 at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas, with tickets available now.