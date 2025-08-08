Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Affirm, T-Mobile, Zbar, Olay and SmartyPants Vitamins | 8/8/25

Lifestyle expert and Emmy-winning host Marisa Brahney shares smart and simple ways to save, pack healthy snacks, upgrade tech, and help kids head back to school with confidence.
Mom Approved Back-to-School Survival Guide with Marisa Brahney
Back-to-school season is here, and that means tech upgrades, smart spending, and kid-friendly snacks. Lifestyle expert, mom, and Emmy-winning journalist Marisa Brahney joins us with simple, stress-free tips to help families start the school year strong.

She shares advice for staying connected with the latest tech, easy wellness tips to support kids' health, and budget-friendly ways to check off school supply lists without the stress. Marisa also highlights ways students can boost their confidence as they head back to class.

This segment is paid for by Affirm, T-Mobile, Zbar, Olay and SmartyPants Vitamins

