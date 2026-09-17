AFAN Black & White Party | 9/17/26

Aid for AIDS of Nevada is celebrating a major milestone with the 40th annual Black & White Party on Saturday, September 19, at KAOS Nightclub. The event runs from 7 to 11 p.m., with VIP admission beginning at 7 p.m. and general admission at 8 p.m., bringing the community together for an evening of entertainment and support for AFAN’s mission.

AFAN Marketing & Events Director Andrew Ryan joined us, along with Hot Chocolate, Piranha Mood Director and B&W Living Ruby, to preview this year’s celebration. The entertainment lineup includes RuPaul’s Drag Race star Morgan McMichaels as headliner, along with Piranha and Gipsy Nightclub, Melody Sweets, Nicky Saturn, Taste the Show, Dale Blackheart and the cast of Monday Mania, The Phoenix, Sexxy the Show, Vegas the Show and DJ Lexto.

