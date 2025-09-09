AFAN | 9/9/25

Get ready for one of Las Vegas’s hottest annual events — AFAN’s 39th Black & White Party. On Saturday, September 20, KAOS Nightclub inside Palms Casino Resort will transform into a “Wild West” wonderland, inviting guests to dress in their most creative black-and-white western looks. The night will feature dazzling live performances, culinary pop-ups, immersive photo ops, and interactive activations, all in support of AFAN’s year-round programs for those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS in Southern Nevada.

The evening kicks off with a VIP reception at 8 p.m. followed by general admission at 9 p.m. Fashion takes center stage in this year’s showcase, with Larry Edwards, Chase Brown, and a performer from Vegas the Show modeling Black & White Party-inspired looks. The celebration doesn’t stop there — official afterparties continue at Piranha Nightclub and Gipsy Nightclub. It’s a night of style, community, and unforgettable entertainment for an incredible cause.