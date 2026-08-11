AEW: Darby Allin | 8/11/26

All Elite Wrestling is bringing two nights of high-impact action to Las Vegas as AEW Dynamite and Collision come to The Pearl Theater at Palms Las Vegas on Wednesday, August 12. Joining us is former AEW World Champion Darby Allin, one of the company's most recognizable and unpredictable stars, known for his fearless in-ring style and signature skateboard-inspired persona.

Darby talks about what fans can expect when AEW rolls into Las Vegas and what makes performing in front of an AEW crowd so special.

Tickets are available at AEWTix.com and AXS. Dynamite will air live on TBS and stream on HBO Max, while Collision will air Saturday, August 15 on TNT and stream on HBO Max.