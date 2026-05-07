Adobe Express | 5/7/26

Small Businesses are the backbone of America but competing with the giants with smaller budgets can be tough.

Adobe Express and AI are transforming how entrepreneurs build their brands. For small business owners, standing out has always been a challenge, but that’s changing fast.

With built-in AI tools, Adobe Express acts like a creative sidekick. It helps users create professional content quickly—no design experience needed.

From social posts to flyers and video ads, everything can be done in minutes. That means no big budgets or large teams are required. Tech Expert Marc Saltzman says this accessibility is a game changer. It’s not just for designers or corporations—it’s for every entrepreneur.

What once took hours can now be done in just a few clicks. Small businesses can show up online with confidence and polish.

This segment is paid for by Adobe