Ada's | 2/11/26

This Valentine’s Day, Ada's is rolling out a special three-course prix-fixe dinner designed for couples and food lovers alike. Known for its inventive global cuisine and award-winning wine program, Ada’s creates an elevated yet approachable setting perfect for a memorable evening. On February 14th, diners can enjoy a curated menu with multiple first and second course options and a chef’s dessert that showcases seasonal flavors and thoughtful pairings.
