Adam's Place | 9/14/26

For more than 15 years, Adam’s Place has supported Southern Nevada families navigating the death of a loved one. This fall, its free Camp Cope Peer Support Groups are returning to Summerlin and Centennial Hills, giving children, teens and caregivers a safe place to connect with others who understand grief and develop healthy coping skills.

Dan Corsi and Shyla Magee from Adam’s Place joined us to talk about the returning groups, along with Camp Cope: Tackle Grief Day, a one-day experience designed to make grief resources more accessible through interactive activities, connection and coping education. They also shared how the community can support these programs through the 3rd Annual Chip In for Children Golf Tournament on October 22, as well as sponsorships, volunteering and donations.

This segment is paid for by Adam's Place