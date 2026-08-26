Actor Mena Massoud | 8/26/26

Actor and producer Mena Massoud stars as Daniel in Daniel and the Fiery Furnace, a new feature film opening in U.S. theaters September 18. Set in 605 B.C. during the early days of the Jewish exile into Babylon, the film follows Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego as they navigate a dangerous new world and face powerful forces that challenge their convictions.

The film explores courage, loyalty and standing by your principles when the stakes could not be higher. Massoud also serves as a producer on the project and joined us to discuss bringing this dramatic chapter of history to the big screen, his role in the film and what audiences can expect.

