Activision, eCobee, Old Spice, Affirm | 11/22/23
Prev
Next
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming soon, shoppers should begin looking for the best deals for the perfect gifts, and gifting expert Lindsay Roberts has a few ideas to help. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:48 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 14:48:37-05
For more information, visit: TipsOnTV.com.
This segment is paid for by Activision, eCobee, Old Spice, Affirm
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.