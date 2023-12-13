Activision, Cinemark, SK hynix, Sally Beauty | 12/13/23
Prev
Next
Wondering what holiday gift to get the foodie or home cook in your life? Chef Cindi Avila joined us with some great ideas that really anyone would enjoy receiving. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:18 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 14:18:56-05
For more information, click here.
This segment is paid for by Activision, Cinemark, SK hynix, Sally Beauty
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.