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Act4Kids Nevada | 4/21/26

Act4Kids Nevada leaders share their mission to improve pediatric healthcare and amplify family voices statewide.
Nevada Parents Push for Better Pediatric Care
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Chelsea Bishop and Tahnee Forlini of Act4Kids Nevada are on a mission to transform pediatric healthcare across the state. Drawing from their own experiences navigating a fragmented system, they’re advocating for more comprehensive, patient-centered care that truly meets the needs of Nevada families.

The organization is launching a new commercial and a “doctor recruitment” video to highlight critical gaps identified in their Healthcare Needs List. They’re also urging families to take part in a Healthcare Impact Survey ahead of the 2027 legislative session, helping ensure real voices shape future policy decisions and bring meaningful change.

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