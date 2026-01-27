Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics | 1/27/26

Americans are surrounded by nutrition tips from social feeds, headlines, and influencers, but a new survey from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics shows many are turning to the wrong sources for credible guidance. Nearly half of adults rely on social media, online platforms, or AI for nutrition advice.

Deanne Brandstetter, President of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, discusses why misinformation is outpacing science and how dietetics professionals provide the evidence-backed guidance people need.

Learn more here.

This segment is paid for by Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics