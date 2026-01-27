Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics | 1/27/26

A new survey reveals most Americans turn to social media or AI for nutrition advice. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Deanne Brandstetter explains why expert guidance matters now more than ever. #PaidFr\orContent
Americans Are Hungry for Nutrition Information — But Looking in the Wrong Places
Americans are surrounded by nutrition tips from social feeds, headlines, and influencers, but a new survey from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics shows many are turning to the wrong sources for credible guidance. Nearly half of adults rely on social media, online platforms, or AI for nutrition advice.

Deanne Brandstetter, President of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, discusses why misinformation is outpacing science and how dietetics professionals provide the evidence-backed guidance people need.

This segment is paid for by Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

