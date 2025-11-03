Abingdon Co. | 11/3/25

Abingdon Co., the only luxury watch brand based in Las Vegas, is opening its brand-new flagship store in the Arts District—and they’re celebrating in style. The grand opening event, called Watch Week, runs November 6th and 7th and transforms the space into a full-on experience featuring live music, hands-on workshops, and exclusive product unveilings guests won’t see anywhere else. Celebrity chef Stacey Douggan will be on-site with local food, making the event feel like a mini festival.

Known for high-performance timepieces inspired by aviation, diving, motorsports, and adventure, Abingdon Co. designs watches specifically for women who live boldly. Visitors are invited to explore the space, try on the watches, meet the team, and experience a brand that represents Las Vegas creativity and global empowerment—all located at 353 East Bonneville Ave., Suite 171.

