Abingdon Co. | 11/10/25

The Las Vegas Arts District just welcomed a bold new addition: Abingdon Co., the city’s only watch brand designing and building high-performance timepieces right here in town.

During their grand opening celebration, more than 300 guests stopped by — including Mayor Shelley Berkley, who personally purchased a watch. The new flagship showroom offers private, appointment-only shopping, giving customers one-on-one access to Abingdon’s full lineup of adventure-ready watches.

With the holidays around the corner, it’s the perfect time to discover a unique, locally made gift. To schedule a private visit and see the new space, head to AbingdonCo.com .

This segment is paid for by Abingdon Co