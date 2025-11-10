Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Abingdon Co. | 11/10/25

Abingdon Co., the only Las Vegas-based watch brand, has officially opened its new flagship showroom in the Arts District, celebrating the milestone with a weeklong grand opening event and more than 300 visitors. #PaidForContent
Abingdon Co. Opens New Flagship Store in the Las Vegas Arts District
Posted

The Las Vegas Arts District just welcomed a bold new addition: Abingdon Co., the city’s only watch brand designing and building high-performance timepieces right here in town.

During their grand opening celebration, more than 300 guests stopped by — including Mayor Shelley Berkley, who personally purchased a watch. The new flagship showroom offers private, appointment-only shopping, giving customers one-on-one access to Abingdon’s full lineup of adventure-ready watches.

With the holidays around the corner, it’s the perfect time to discover a unique, locally made gift. To schedule a private visit and see the new space, head to AbingdonCo.com.

This segment is paid for by Abingdon Co

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

