ABC | Queens | 10/15/21

Eve stars as 'Brianna' in a brand new series 'Queens' about the comeback of a popular 90's all-female rap group. It premieres Tuesday night on ABC at 10 PM.
Videos
New ABC Show 'Queens'
Posted at 11:33 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 14:33:21-04
Eve stars as 'Brianna' in a brand new series 'Queens' about the comeback of a popular 90's all-female rap group. It premieres Tuesday night on ABC at 10 PM.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.