ABC | 10/9/25

Grey’s Anatomy returns for an exciting Season 22, and stars Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are here to share what fans can expect. From gripping medical cases to complex character storylines, this season promises plenty of drama, emotion, and the unexpected moments that have made the show a fan favorite for nearly two decades.

McKidd and Raver discuss their characters’ journeys, on-set experiences, and how the cast continues to bring heart and authenticity to the hospital drama. Viewers can also get a sneak peek at new story arcs, surprising twists, and emotional moments that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.