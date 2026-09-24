AbbVie | 9/24/26

What are today’s aesthetics consumers really looking for? Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, recently released The Aesthetics Evolution: What Consumers Really Want, a new report examining the motivations, behaviors and expectations shaping the modern aesthetics consumer. Report contributor Shawna Chrisman, NP, joined us to break down the findings and the trends influencing how people approach aesthetic treatments.

The conversation explored the growing interest in natural-looking results, how attitudes toward aging are evolving and why consultation and trust can play an important role when choosing a provider. Consumers are also placing greater emphasis on finding qualified providers who understand their individual goals and can help them make informed decisions about their options. The report offers a closer look at these changing expectations and the importance of education when navigating the aesthetics landscape.

This segment is paid for by AbbVie