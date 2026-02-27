AbbVie | 2/27/26

Curious about hyaluronic acid injectable fillers but unsure what’s fact or fiction? Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara has partnered with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, to demystify the treatment. She explains that hyaluronic acid, a substance naturally found in the body, can be used to restore volume and enhance facial features with subtle, natural-looking results.

Dr. Gohara also addresses common misconceptions, including fears of looking “overdone,” and stresses the importance of working with a licensed, experienced provider. With the right plan, product, and professional, patients can achieve refreshed results that still look like themselves. She shares what to expect during and after treatment—and how to find a qualified provider in your area.

This segment is paid for by AbbVie