Abbott's Lingo Business | 11/24/25

The holiday season can disrupt routines, causing glucose swings, energy crashes, and stress.

Nutrition expert Pamela Nisevich Bede, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, joins us with practical tips to stay balanced while still enjoying your favorite foods. She highlights small changes in meal timing, movement, and food choices that can make a big difference, plus insights from Lingo by Abbott, an over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor that tracks meals, activity, sleep, and stress in real time.

These tools and tips help you enjoy the season while maintaining energy, focus, and wellness—without restrictive diets or guilt.

This segment is paid for by Abbott's Lingo Business