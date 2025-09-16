Abbott | 9/16/25

This fall, football pride is fueling life-saving donations as Abbott and the Big Ten Conference launch the second season of the “We Give Blood Drive.” Last year, more than 20,000 students, fans, and alumni rolled up their sleeves, donating enough blood to save nearly 60,000 lives. Nebraska took home the top prize—a $1 million award for student and community health initiatives.

But the need is greater than ever. In the U.S., someone requires blood every two seconds, yet donations from young adults have dropped by nearly a third in recent years. This friendly but fierce competition challenges Big Ten schools to step up, donate, and make a difference. To participate, fans can find donation sites, track rankings, and submit their donations to their university online. Every pint saves up to three lives—and every fan can help their team win on and off the field.

The segment was paid for by Abbott