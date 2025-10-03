Abbott | 10/3/25

For those living with Heart Failure, daily life can often mean repeated trips to the doctor’s office and hospital. But thanks to advances in care and new technology, patients now have a way to better manage symptoms while staying active. One breakthrough tool is Abbott’s CardioMEMS, a tiny implanted device that continuously monitors the heart and shares data with doctors in real time.

This device is now more widely available through Medicare and Medicare Advantage, helping more patients regain their independence and peace of mind. Dr. Finn Gustafsson, Abbott’s Heart Failure Division Chief Medical Officer, explains that it allows for proactive care before symptoms worsen. Patient Nancy Rajanen credits CardioMEMS for giving her confidence to live her life fully. Learn more at DoMoreForHeartFailure.com .

This segment was paid for by Abbott