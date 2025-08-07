Abbot | 8/7/25

After one of the hottest summers on record, 2025 is shaping up to be just as intense—and most Americans still aren’t fully prepared. Dr. Andie Lee Gonzalez, a nutrition scientist at Abbott and mom of two, is teaming up with Pedialyte to raise awareness about the dangers of dehydration. New survey data reveals 92% of people don’t know all the warning signs, and 75% aren’t drinking water as often as recommended by the CDC.

Andie breaks down symptoms like fatigue, muscle cramps, and dizziness, and clears up common myths about hydration. She also explains why electrolytes matter and how doctor-recommended solutions like Pedialyte help rehydrate faster than water alone. From kids to seniors, everyone can benefit from these timely, science-backed summer safety tips.

This segment is paid for by Abbot