AAA Mountain West Group | 10/2/26

A simple driving habit could save a life. Ahead of National Slow Down, Move Over Day on October 17, AAA Mountain West Group spokesperson David Caltabiano joined us to explain why drivers should slow down and, when safe, move over a lane when approaching stopped vehicles on the roadside. According to a 2025 AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety survey, only 64% of drivers report slowing down or moving over in general, with that number dropping to 58% when approaching tow operators.

With Move Over laws in place nationwide, AAA is encouraging motorists to stay alert, eliminate distractions and give roadside workers and stranded drivers the space they need to stay safe. David shares practical tips for navigating roadside incidents, explains common misconceptions about the law and reminds us that everyone deserves to make it home safely.

This segment is paid for by AAA Mountain West Group