AAA Life Solutions | 5/15/26

Even well-prepared retirement plans can face unexpected threats, according to financial expert Renee Kennedy, President of AAA Life Solutions. In her new Amazon bestselling book, she uses four “snakes” as a metaphor to explain the hidden emotional and financial dangers that can quietly derail long-term security.

With more than 30 years of experience—including roles at major Wall Street firms like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley—Kennedy says many people feel overwhelmed by retirement planning not because they lack savings, but because they lack clarity.

Her “snakes”—Greedy Gus, Sneaky Sam, What-If Willie, and Doubting Doug—represent common behaviors and fears that can impact financial decisions in different ways. By identifying these patterns early, she believes individuals can make more confident, informed choices.

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