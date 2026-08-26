AAA | 8/26/26

Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel periods of the year, putting millions of drivers on the road for one final summer getaway. AAA Mountain West Group spokesperson Doug Johnson joined us to discuss the holiday travel outlook and the biggest safety concerns drivers should keep in mind, including impaired, distracted and drowsy driving.

We also covered simple ways to make holiday travel safer, including planning a safe ride home, staying alert behind the wheel, buckling up and remembering to Slow Down, Move Over when approaching stopped vehicles, tow trucks and emergency responders. Johnson also highlighted AAA's partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the importance of making safety part of every Labor Day travel plan.

This segment is paid for by AAA