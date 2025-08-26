A1 Broadcast | 8/26/25

Ovie Mughelli, the All-Pro fullback who powered through the NFL for more than a decade, is now tackling gameday fun off the field. Known for his grit on the gridiron and his infectious personality, Ovie is sharing his best tips for creating unforgettable tailgates and watch parties this football season.

From firing up the grill with all-star sandwiches to serving up beverages for every taste, Ovie’s gameday gameplan covers it all. He’ll show fans how to add dynamite décor for the ultimate atmosphere, plus reveal his favorite healthy snacks that keep the energy high without slowing down the celebration. Don’t miss how this NFL veteran transforms tailgating into a winning experience.

This segment is paid for by A1 Broadcast