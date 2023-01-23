A Home 2 Spot | 1/23/23

President of No Kill Las Vegas Bryce Henderson joins us to help a little puppy named Clyde from A Home 4 Spot find his forever home. Clyde is a four-month-old Pitbull mix. To apply to adopt Clyde visit A Home 2 Spot.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 15:30:02-05
